HC-CASES
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Aug 2: Important cases in Delhi High Court *HC to hear former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots in Delhi in February 2020. *HC to hear a batch of petitions concerning COVID-19 situation in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Delhi High Court
- Umar
- UAPA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi: US woman fakes abduction after running out of money
Presidential polls: Voting begins at Delhi Assembly; Deputy CM Sisodia among early voters
Delhi HC dismisses PIL to stop SpiceJet from operating
Delhi HC rejects plea to stop SpiceJet airline
Humid Monday morning in Delhi, possibility of light rain