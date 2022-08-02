China says it is in communication with U.S. over Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit
China has been in communication with the United States over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.
Pelosi kicked off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.
