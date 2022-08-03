Pelosi says U.S. chip bill offers opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 06:57 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.
Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.
