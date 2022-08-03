Delhi: Amit Shah chairs meeting of NIA, Delhi Police

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police in the Capital on Tuesday. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, NIA DG, Home Secretary, and other top officials were present at the meeting.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora went to the Parliament to meet Amit Shah. "The Police Commissioner of Delhi, Shri Sanjay Arora called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office tweeted.

Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday. Arora was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner after Rakesh Asthana retired on Sunday. Arora was welcomed by senior police officers earlier in the day with a guard of honour at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the New Delhi area. Hours after assuming the office as the Delhi Commissioner of Police, he tweeted, "Today, I took charge as CP, Delhi. The rich legacy of @DelhiPolice is marked with the highest citizen services & sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital's safety and security. I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing," he said from the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police chief, the @CPDelhi."

In a video message to the Delhi Police, Arora said that it was a moment of pride for him to work with the Delhi Police which has witnessed various incidents and events in the past 75 years. Arora has served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan and he was awarded the Chief Minister's gallantry medal for his bravery.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police Commissioner visited Red Fort to inspect the security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on Tuesday evening. On Monday, Sanjay Arora chaired a meeting with senior police officers and took stock of the security situation in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The CP instructed the officers to be more vigilant during the period. (ANI)

