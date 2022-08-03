Left Menu

Maharashtra man killed, 2 others hurt in attack in MP over illegal cattle transport

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:26 IST
Maharashtra man killed, 2 others hurt in attack in MP over illegal cattle transport
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Maharashtra's Amravati district died, while two others were injured when they were attacked by a group of around a dozen people over alleged cattle smuggling in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the group intercepted a truck transporting cows at Barakhad village near Seoni Malwa town at around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurkaran Singh told reporters.

Singh said the three men, all residents of Amravati district in Maharashtra, were illegally transporting the cows in a truck bearing registration number of the adjoining state.

The SP said a group of 10-12 people stopped the truck and beat up the trio, leaving them injured.

The police reached the spot and took the trio to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

Singh said a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) has been registered and the accused are being identified and they will be arrested soon.

The Narmadapuram SP said a case of illegal transportation of cows was also registered against the truck driver, who was injured in the attack.

Another police official said the deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmed, while the injured were Sheikh Lala and Mustaq.

Sheikh Lala, who was driving the truck, told reporters that villagers intercepted the vehicle when they were transporting the cows to a cattle market in Amravati from Nanderwada village in Narmadapuram district.

He denied the cows were being taken to a slaughter house and claimed they were for sale in the cattle market.

Sheikh Lala said 30 cows were loaded in the truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022