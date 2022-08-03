Maharashtra man killed, 2 others hurt in attack in MP over illegal cattle transport

A man from Maharashtra's Amravati district died, while two others were injured when they were attacked by a group of around a dozen people over alleged cattle smuggling in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the group intercepted a truck transporting cows at Barakhad village near Seoni Malwa town at around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurkaran Singh told reporters.

Singh said the three men, all residents of Amravati district in Maharashtra, were illegally transporting the cows in a truck bearing registration number of the adjoining state.

The SP said a group of 10-12 people stopped the truck and beat up the trio, leaving them injured.

The police reached the spot and took the trio to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

Singh said a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) has been registered and the accused are being identified and they will be arrested soon.

The Narmadapuram SP said a case of illegal transportation of cows was also registered against the truck driver, who was injured in the attack.

Another police official said the deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmed, while the injured were Sheikh Lala and Mustaq.

Sheikh Lala, who was driving the truck, told reporters that villagers intercepted the vehicle when they were transporting the cows to a cattle market in Amravati from Nanderwada village in Narmadapuram district.

He denied the cows were being taken to a slaughter house and claimed they were for sale in the cattle market.

Sheikh Lala said 30 cows were loaded in the truck.

