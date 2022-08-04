Left Menu

Two-thirds majority of U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden's joining NATO

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 03:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than two-thirds of the U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it faces the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As voting continued, the tally was 74 to 1, easily surpassing the two-thirds majority of 67 votes required to support ratification of the two countries' accession documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

