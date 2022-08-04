Taiwan's Tsai: We will not provoke but will defend ourselves
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:43 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan will not provoke conflicts but will firmly defend its sovereignty and national security, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, responding to Chinese military drills near the island.
China fired missiles near Taiwan waters, a day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- U.S. House
- Chinese
- Nancy Pelosi
- China
- Tsai Ing-wen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says U.S. is 'maker of security risks' after Taiwan Strait sailing
China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan
China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
European Parliament VP urges renewed China-Taiwan dialogue
Patience of Chinese homebuyers wears thin amid real estate slump