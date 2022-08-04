Left Menu

Venezuela opposition leader sentenced to 8 years in prison: lawyer

Former Venezuela opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens was sentenced to eight years in prison for alleged involvement in the 2018 explosion of two drones at an event attended by President Nicolas Maduro, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:25 IST
Venezuela opposition leader sentenced to 8 years in prison: lawyer

Former Venezuela opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens was sentenced to eight years in prison for alleged involvement in the 2018 explosion of two drones at an event attended by President Nicolas Maduro, his lawyer said on Thursday. Requesens' family and opposition leader Juan Guaido consider him a political prisoner and have denied his involvement in the case.

Requesens was detained for about two years between 2018 and 2020 in the case, which stems from explosions that rocked a military event where Maduro was giving a speech. The government says the incident was a failed assassination attempt involving drones carrying explosives. Maduro has said Requesens was named by people arrested in the case.

"Leaving the hearing in the judgment of Juan Requesens who was sentenced to 8 years for the crime of conspiracy," his lawyer, Joel Garcia, tweeted on Thursday morning, without giving further details. Neither the ministry of communications nor the attorney general's office responded immediately to requests for comment.

Opposition leader Guaido condemned the sentencing of Requesens. "Once again the dictatorship proves how the justice system is hostage and is an executing arm for persecution," Guaido tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022