Ukraine said on Thursday it had repelled multiple Russian assaults on a strategic stronghold in the east of the country, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY * The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* The European Union intends to put together another financing package for Ukraine by September that will amount to about 8 billion euros ($8.15 billion), a German government source said. * The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis.

* A Turkish bulk carrier is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday and will be the first vessel to arrive at a Ukrainian port during Russia's invasion, the Odesa regional administration said. * Canada will send up to 225 personnel to Britain to train Ukrainian military recruits, starting with the first troops next week, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said.

FIGHTING * The governor of Donetsk region said three civilians had been killed in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Shevchenko and five wounded in the past 24 hours.

* Governors of Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk reported that their regions had been shelled overnight and civilian infrastructure and houses had been damaged. * General Oleksiy Gromov said Ukrainian forces had recaptured two villages around the eastern city of Sloviansk, but had been pushed back to the town of Avdiivka's outskirts after being forced to abandon a coal mine regarded as a key defensive position.

* Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports. * Russia may launch an offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to try to win back momentum in the war and it has been building up forces there, Oleksiy said.

* Human rights group Amnesty International accused Ukraine on Thursday of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas in a report that Kyiv likened to Russian propaganda and disinformation. ENERGY

A stand-off over the return of a turbine that Russia says is holding back gas supplies to Europe showed no sign of being resolved on Thursday, with Moscow saying it needed documentation to confirm the equipment was not subject to sanctions. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

