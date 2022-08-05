Left Menu

Russia should accept 'serious proposal' related to Griner -White House

United States urges Russia to accept a "serious proposal" Washington made weeks ago for the return of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday. Griner, who was arrested in Russia in February, was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on Thursday after she was found guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia. "It's a serious proposal.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 01:26 IST
Russia should accept 'serious proposal' related to Griner -White House
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

United States urges Russia to accept a "serious proposal" Washington made weeks ago for the return of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

Griner, who was arrested in Russia in February, was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on Thursday after she was found guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

"It's a serious proposal. We urge them to accept it. They should have accepted it weeks ago when we first made it," Kirby said, declining to provide details of the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022