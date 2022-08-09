U.S. 'very concerned' about reports Rwanda backing rebels in Congo, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Washington was "very concerned" about what he called credible reports that Rwanda has provided support to M23 rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blinken, speaking during a visit to Kinshasa ahead of a trip to Rwanda, called on all parties in the region to halt any support for or cooperation with M23 or other non-state armed group.

