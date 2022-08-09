Left Menu

U.S. 'very concerned' about reports Rwanda backing rebels in Congo, Blinken says

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:04 IST
U.S. 'very concerned' about reports Rwanda backing rebels in Congo, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Washington was "very concerned" about what he called credible reports that Rwanda has provided support to M23 rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blinken, speaking during a visit to Kinshasa ahead of a trip to Rwanda, called on all parties in the region to halt any support for or cooperation with M23 or other non-state armed group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan
4
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022