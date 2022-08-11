Left Menu

CBI arrests TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

PTI | Bolpur | Updated: 11-08-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence here for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday, he said.

''We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam,'' the official told PTI.

Mondal was taken to a hospital for medical check-up, he said.

The TMC leader had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

