CBI arrests TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence here for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday, he said.

''We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam,'' the official told PTI.

Mondal was taken to a hospital for medical check-up, he said.

The TMC leader had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health.

