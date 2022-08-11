Left Menu

Four arrested for stealing valuables from Hindu temple in Pakistan: report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:54 IST
Four arrested for stealing valuables from Hindu temple in Pakistan: report
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani police on Thursday arrested four men for allegedly stealing valuables, including eight idols and lord Hanuman’s maces from a Hindu Temple in Karachi, according to a media report The incident had happened last month when the suspects stole the valuables from the Temple situated in Karachi’s Lyari area and later on sold them off to junk dealers, the Dawn reported.

“The suspects were local criminals and stole valuables such as idols, maces and paraphernalia from the temple last month and later sold them off to junk dealers,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Ahmed Bhugio was quoted as saying to the Dawn.

He said that nearly eight idols, Hanuman’s maces and articles for pooja had been stolen.

The police had also apprehended two buyers of the stolen property namely Saifudin and Zakaria Anwar and recovered the items from their custody.

Temples and other religious institutions of minority communities have come under attack on various occasions. Last year in August, a group of Muslim mob attacked a Hindu temple in Punjab province of Pakistan, burning down parts of it and damaging idols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022