PM Modi greets NCC cadets at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India in front of Red Fort's ramparts.

After his speech on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Modi walked in the ''Gyan Path'' enclosure. He waved at and greeted the cadets.

The prime minister encouraged the cadets from Punjab and Gujarat to perform their folk dances -- Bhangra and Garba -- as he cheered for them. He also shook hands with some cadets, striking brief interactions.

A total of 792 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country took part in the festival of national fervor.

The cadets were seated at 'Gyan Path' in front of the Red Fort's ramparts in the geographical formation of the map of India. They were wearing clothes of the regions they were representing, symbolizing India's cultural diversity.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

