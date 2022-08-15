Former BJP MLA threatened at gunpoint in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
Former BJP MLA Amrita Meghwal was threatened at gunpoint by 4-5 unidentified miscreants when she was travelling in her car from Ajmer to Jalore in Rajasthan, police said.
The incident occurred near Nareli Puliya in Ajmer on Sunday night.
The accused stopped her SUV and allegedly threatened her with a gun, Additional Superintendent of Police of Ajmer Vikas Sangwan said.
An FIR was registered at Alwar Gate police station.
Alwar Gate SHO Mohammad Jabir said the assailants smashed the windscreen of her vehicle.
He said efforts were being made to identify and nab the accused.
Meghwal is a former BJP MLA from Jalore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh injured in cycling accident caused by pothole
TMC seeks debate in Parliament on crimes against women after Gujarat BJP MLA accused of rape
TMC seeks debate in Parliament on crimes against women after Gujarat BJP MLA accused of rape
Uproar in J’khand Assembly as oppn BJP MLAs seek ‘drought-hit’ status for state
4 BJP MLAs suspended amid noisy scenes in J’khand Assembly