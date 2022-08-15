Left Menu

Former BJP MLA threatened at gunpoint in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 11:25 IST
  Country:
  India

Former BJP MLA Amrita Meghwal was threatened at gunpoint by 4-5 unidentified miscreants when she was travelling in her car from Ajmer to Jalore in Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred near Nareli Puliya in Ajmer on Sunday night.

The accused stopped her SUV and allegedly threatened her with a gun, Additional Superintendent of Police of Ajmer Vikas Sangwan said.

An FIR was registered at Alwar Gate police station.

Alwar Gate SHO Mohammad Jabir said the assailants smashed the windscreen of her vehicle.

He said efforts were being made to identify and nab the accused.

Meghwal is a former BJP MLA from Jalore.

