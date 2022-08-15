I-Day parade held in Srinagar amid tight security

Heightened security, minus snapping of internet services, marked the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the main function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here.

However, the authorities did not snap internet services on mobile devices. This year's celebrations were accentuated by the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as national flags were literally hoisted in every nook and corner of the valley.

Flag hoisting ceremonies -- on a big scale in district headquarters and smaller scale in schools and other government offices -- were held at thousands of places in the valley.

The main function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium where contingents of varius belt forces and school children braved rains to march past the dias where Sinha took salute.

Earlier, Sinha inspected the parade by various contingents of police and other security forces.

After many years, the authorities did not snap internet services on mobile devices, which had become a part of security drill on Independence Day and Republic Day after 2005 blast outside Bakshi stadium.

However, security arrangements around the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium had been beefed up with only vehicles carrying a special security clearance being allowed within 1.5 kilometre radius of the venue.

Barricades using concertina wires were set up at all crossings leading towards the venue where Sinha witnessed the cultural programme after the parade. The Independence day parade and flag hoisting ceremonies went ahead across the valley despite slight drizzle during the entire period of the function.

