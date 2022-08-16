U.S. Justice Dept opposes unsealing affidavit used to search Trump's home
Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 02:16 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it opposes requests by the news media to unseal the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Florida
Advertisement