U.S. carries out ICBM test delayed during Chinese show-of-force over Taiwan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States military said on Tuesday that it had carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
The test showed "the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent," a U.S. military statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China warns its military will 'not sit idly by' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Pelosi begins Asia tour as China warns against Taiwan visit
U.S. envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal
As Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China