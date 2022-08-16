Left Menu

Several portals peddling fake news banned in Ramban: JK administration

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:16 IST
Several portals peddling fake news banned in Ramban: JK administration
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than six portals allegedly peddling fake news and maligning the image of Jammu and Kashmir government were banned in Ramban district on Tuesday, an official order said.

District Magistrate Mussarat Islam ordered the ban after verifying the credentials of their operators from police and information department following large number of complaints from people and public servants regarding harassment by them.

The portals banned included United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Line and CHRT News Sangaldan and were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, the order said. ''It is the paramount duty of the district administration to ensure peace and maintenance of law and order within the territorial jurisdiction of district Ramban by preventing operation of illegal news portals peddling fake news and maligning the image of the government,'' it said.

''... Whereas, there is every apprehension that if the operations of these fake news portals remain unchecked, the peaceful fabric of the district shall be disturbed...,'' Islam said in his order issued under section 144 CrPC.

He said it has become important to prevent the dissemination of fake news in the district by banning the operations of these portals with immediate effect.

''Any person associated with these fake news portals shall be immediately booked under the extant rules governing the subject, if found operating in the district and peddling fake news,'' the order said, directing the Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban to implement it in letter and spirit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022