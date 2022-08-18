Left Menu

U.S. sees China continuing pressure campaign against Taiwan

The United States expects China to continue its pressure campaign against Taiwan, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing's words and actions have been deeply destabilising. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 07:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 07:39 IST
U.S. sees China continuing pressure campaign against Taiwan

The United States expects China to continue its pressure campaign against Taiwan, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing's words and actions have been deeply destabilising.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking on a conference call, Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs said China had used Pelosi's trip as an excuse to change the status quo.

"The PRC has used visit of the U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives, a visit that is consistent with our one China policy and is not unprecedented, as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan and to try to change the status quo, jeopardising peace and stability across the strait and in the broader region," he said. China's formal name is the People's Republic of China.

China will continue to pressure Taiwan, Kritenbrink added. U.S. policy towards Taiwan remains consistent and Washington does not support the island's formal independence, Kritenbrink said.

U.S. lines of communication with Beijing remain open, and the United States will continue to conduct routine naval transits through the Taiwan Strait, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022