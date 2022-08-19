Left Menu

Israel to provide information to U.S. on basis for NGO closures -State Dept

"We will review what is provided to us and come to our own conclusion," Price said. The United Nations condemned the closures and said there was no credible evidence to support the Israeli accusations. "Despite offers to do so, Israeli authorities have not presented to the United Nations any credible evidence to justify these declarations," the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 01:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 01:54 IST
Israel to provide information to U.S. on basis for NGO closures -State Dept

Israel has said it will provide additional information to the United States on the basis for the closure of Palestinian nongovernmental organizations on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said while expressing concern over the closures of civil society groups.

Washington contacted Israeli officials, including at high levels, for more information, Price said at a regular news briefing, after security forces raided the offices of seven groups in the Israeli-occupied West Bank it accuses of channeling aid to militant groups. "We will review what is provided to us and come to our own conclusion," Price said.

The United Nations condemned the closures and said there was no credible evidence to support the Israeli accusations. "Despite offers to do so, Israeli authorities have not presented to the United Nations any credible evidence to justify these declarations," the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement. "As such, the closures appear totally arbitrary."

The United Nations identified the groups as the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Al Haq; Bisan Center for Research and Development; Defense for Children International – Palestine; Health Work Committees (HWC); Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC); the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC). Nine European Union countries have said they will continue working with the groups, citing a lack of evidence for the Israeli accusation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022