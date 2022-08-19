Left Menu

U.S. to give Czechs eight attack, utility helicopters

"Not only we gained respect of our allies due to our efforts in helping Ukraine, but we also received their support in modernising our army." The helicopters come on top of 12 previously ordered and will be for free, except for costs of transfer and upgrades, the U.S. embassy said on Twitter late on Thursday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-08-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 12:13 IST
U.S. to give Czechs eight attack, utility helicopters
Jana Cernochova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defense minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine. The Czechs are looking at speeding up the modernization of their army away from Soviet-era equipment including their helicopter fleet, and have donated excess hardware to Ukraine.

"It is being shown that our clear and unwavering stance since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is paying off," Friday's daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted Defence Minister Jana Cernochova as saying. "Not only did we gain the respect of our allies due to our efforts in helping Ukraine, but we also received their support in modernizing our army."

The helicopters come on top of 12 previously ordered and will be for free, except for costs of transfer and upgrades, the U.S. embassy said on Twitter late on Thursday. "We confirm with pleasure the transfer of 6 AH-1Z a 2 UH-1Y under the Excess Defense Articles program," the embassy said.

The transfer means the Czech Republic will have 10 AH-1Z Viper attacks and 10 UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters. The previously ordered aircraft are due to arrive in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022