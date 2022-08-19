U.S. Air force secretary says China's actions around Taiwan increase risk
U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behaviour returns to the norms that were established before.
Kendall, speaking to reporters on a teleconference, said he was concerned by China's military modernisation programmes and behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.
