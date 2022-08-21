Left Menu

UP: Medical student's body found hanging inside hostel

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:56 IST
The body of a medical student was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the hostel of Saifai Medical College here, police said on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased have alleged it to be a case of murder.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh told reporters that late on Saturday night, body of Himanshu Gupta (19), a first-year MBBS student was found hanging from a fan using a bedsheet in Shakyamuni Hostel.

The deceased is a resident of Gorakhpur, police said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The mother of the deceased has claimed that her son was murdered, and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a CBI probe. She has also claimed that there were some injury marks on Himanshu's body.

The Samajwadi Party in a tweet termed the incident as ''extremely saddening'', and demanded the state government provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased.

