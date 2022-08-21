UP: Medical student's body found hanging inside hostel
- Country:
- India
The body of a medical student was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the hostel of Saifai Medical College here, police said on Sunday.
The family members of the deceased have alleged it to be a case of murder.
Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh told reporters that late on Saturday night, body of Himanshu Gupta (19), a first-year MBBS student was found hanging from a fan using a bedsheet in Shakyamuni Hostel.
The deceased is a resident of Gorakhpur, police said.
Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.
The mother of the deceased has claimed that her son was murdered, and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a CBI probe. She has also claimed that there were some injury marks on Himanshu's body.
The Samajwadi Party in a tweet termed the incident as ''extremely saddening'', and demanded the state government provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
Yogi Adityanath announces free bus ride for women above 60
I-Day 2022: Yogi Adityanath hoists tricolour in Lucknow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates exhibition on horrors of Partition
UP's youth are creating employment for others: CM Yogi Adityanath