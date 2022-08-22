Death toll in fidayeen attack on Rajouri army camp rises to 5 with another soldier death

The number of dead in the Rajouri suicide attack rose to five, as another injured soldier succumbed at the military hospital at northern command in Udhampur, officials here said on Monday.

On August 11, two terrorists attacked an army camp in Rajouri killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of 'fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years. Both terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were gunned down after an over four-hour gun battle. The attack came five days ahead of India's 76th Independence Day.

''Another soldier Havaldar Satpal Singh succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night. With him, the death toll has gone up to five," an officer said. Officials said that the injured jawan was undergoing treatment at the northern command-based military hospital.

Today a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Command hospital Udhampur and his mortal remains were taken to his hometown in Rajasthan, they said. The four Army personnel who died in the attack earlier were Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Rajendra Prasad (of Maligoven village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district), Rifleman Lakshmanan D (of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu), Rifleman Manoj Kumar (of Shahjahanpur village in Haryana's Faridabad), and Rifleman Nishant Malik (of Adarsh Nagar village in Haryana's Hisar). "The Indian Army salutes the Bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding the highest tradition of the force.

"The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," PRO Defence, Jammu, said.

