Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of abuses in captivity

Three Ukrainian soldiers who say they were wounded and taken prisoner by Russia after one of the war's biggest battles and later released, on Monday accused their captors of torture and psychological pressure. The men, part of a force that spent weeks fighting from a vast steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, told a news conference in Kyiv that their captors wanted to force them to confess to crimes against civilians.

Iran says U.S. delaying on nuclear deal, U.S. sees progress

Iran accused the United States on Monday of procrastinating in efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal - a charge denied by Washington, which said a deal was closer than two weeks ago because of apparent Iranian flexibility. After 16 months of fitful, indirect American-Iranian talks, with European Union officials shuttling between the sides, a senior EU official said on Aug. 8 it had laid down a final offer and expected a response within a "very, very few weeks".

Ukraine's capital bans Independence Day festivities, fearing Russian attack

Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week commemorating independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of Russian attack in a war the United Nations said on Monday has killed nearly 5,600 civilians, including many children. Near frontlines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets into several towns north and west of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February.

Brazil's Lula supports free elections in Venezuela

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would like to see free elections in Venezuela and a democratic alternation of power like his country enjoys, the former President and current leftist presidential candidate said on Monday. However, Lula added he did not agree with Western countries recognizing former National Assembly Speaker and opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader after the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018.

'It's like sitting on a powder keg', say people near Ukraine nuclear plant

People living near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in southern Ukraine, on Monday said they were worried about the potentially disastrous consequences if it were hit by shells. Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accuse each other of firing at the Zaporizhzhia facility, which lies close to the town of Enerhodar that pro-Moscow forces now control.

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing nationalist's daughter, Putin gives her award

Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services on Monday of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called "evil". Dugina, whose father Alexander Dugin is a prominent ideologue, was killed on Saturday when a bomb blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, Russian investigators said.

Swedish police say they disarmed explosives found in Stockholm park

Stockholm police destroyed a bag containing explosives that was found in a park in the Swedish capital late on Sunday night and are investigating further, they said on Monday. The incident took place less than three weeks before a Sept. 11 general election in which crime is set to be a major issue among voters.

Argentina prosecutor seeks 12-year jail sentence for VP Kirchner

An Argentine federal prosecutor requested a 12-year prison sentence on Monday for Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the country's former president and current vice president, on corruption charges related to public works. Prosecutor Diego Luciani accused Fernandez de Kirchner, a still-influential voice for the left wing of the ruling Peronist party, of defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds during her two terms as president between 2007 and 2015.

U.S. says raised concerns to Saudi Arabia over activist's sentencing

The United States has raised "significant concerns" with Saudi Arabia over a 34-year prison sentence imposed on women's rights activist Salma al-Shehab, the State Department said on Monday. "We have raised our significant concerns with Saudi authorities," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the sentence given to the Saudi woman for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter.

U.S., U.N. back new human rights training for Colombia police

Colombia's national police force will launch a training program with the help of the United States and United Nations meant to prevent abuses and human rights violations by cops, the head of the force said on Monday. The plan is part of efforts, especially by the new government of leftist President Gustavo Petro, to change police tactics after international criticism over excessive force during anti-government protests over the last several years, where dozens of civilians died.

