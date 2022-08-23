Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib's graft conviction

Malaysia's top court has upheld ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's conviction and 12-year jail sentence in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund. Najib's loss in his final appeal means he will have to begin serving his sentence immediately, becoming the first former prime minister to be jailed. The five-member Federal Court panel said it unanimously found the high court judge was right in his judgment and that Najib's appeal was "devoid of any merits." The court affirmed Najib's conviction and sentence.

