Left Menu

Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib's graft conviction

Malaysias top court has upheld ex-Prime Minister Najib Razaks conviction and 12-year jail sentence in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund. Najibs loss in his final appeal means he will have to begin serving his sentence immediately, becoming the first former prime minister to be jailed.

PTI | Putrajaya | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:07 IST
Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib's graft conviction
Najib Razak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's top court has upheld ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's conviction and 12-year jail sentence in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund. Najib's loss in his final appeal means he will have to begin serving his sentence immediately, becoming the first former prime minister to be jailed. The five-member Federal Court panel said it unanimously found the high court judge was right in his judgment and that Najib's appeal was "devoid of any merits." The court affirmed Najib's conviction and sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022