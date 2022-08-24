Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden approval rises to 41%, highest since early June, Reuters/Ipsos finds

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose this week to its highest level since early June, following a series of legislative wins for his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 41% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance. It was his first time above 40% since early June.

U.S. to extend baby formula waivers for poor families through year-end

The Biden administration will extend through year end waivers that make it easier for low-income families to access baby formula through a government program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to announce on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the USDA started covering the difference in costs for states to offer a broader range of infant formula products for low-income families, after the closure of Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant exacerbated a national shortage of the vital product.

Agency identified 700-plus pages of classified records at Trump's home

The U.S. National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida home in addition to material seized this month by FBI agents, according to a newly disclosed May letter the records agency sent to the Republican former president's attorney. The large quantity of classified material in 15 boxes recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration, some marked as "top secret," provides more insight into what led to the FBI's court-authorized Aug. 8 search of Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Justice Department opens investigation into violent arrest in Arkansas

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation into the conduct of three Arkansas law enforcement officers caught in an online video over the weekend punching and kicking a suspect while he was on the ground outside a convenience store. The department's field office in Western Arkansas said in a statement on Monday it will work with the civil rights division and the FBI to investigate the incident on Sunday in Mulberry, a community of about 1,500 people about 130 miles (209 km) northwest of Little Rock, the state capital.

Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to drunken driving in California

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $6,800 in fines and restitution on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to causing injury by drunken driving in Napa County, California. But Paul Pelosi, 82, will avoid any further incarceration after the judge gave him four days' credit for time already served in jail following his arrest and ordered him to perform eight hours of community service in lieu of the one remaining day, according to his attorney Amanda Bevins.

Dallas woman dies in car as flash floods lash region

Flooding and heavy rains hit the Dallas, Texas area on Monday, leaving at least one person dead after their vehicle was swept away by rising water, authorities said. The body of a 60-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was recovered from her car after floodwaters receded Monday afternoon in an area of east Dallas, according to Clay Jenkins, the top elected official in Dallas County.

Abortion key issue in special New York U.S. House race Tuesday

New York state voters head to the polls on Tuesday in the first competitive congressional election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights, a contest that could prove a bellwether for November's election battles for control of Congress. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro are vying for an open seat in the House of Representatives in a special election that coincides with party primary contests taking place across the rest of New York state, as well as in Florida and Oklahoma.

Ex-Louisville police officer pleads guilty to Breonna Taylor cover-up

A former Louisville detective pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to helping falsify a search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose death fueled a wave of protests over police violence against people of color.

The former officer, Kelly Goodlett, entered her plea before U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in a federal court in Louisville, Kentucky, court records showed.

Two alleged militia members found guilty of plot to abduct Michigan governor

A jury on Tuesday convicted two men accused of conspiring to trigger "a second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, handing the U.S. government a victory in its second attempt to prosecute the case. The verdict against Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, comes about four months after a federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, declared a mistrial in the same case. Two other defendants were found not guilty in the first trial.

Atlanta police officer will not face charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting death

A special prosecutor will not pursue criminal charges against a white Atlanta police officer who fatally shot a Black man outside a fast-food restaurant in 2020, saying on Tuesday that the use of deadly force was justified. Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks after the 27-year-old suspect resisted an attempt by police to arrest him and started to run away. He had taken a Taser from a second officer, Devin Brosnan, and fired the device at both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)