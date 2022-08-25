Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 to 2.04 million, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The figure, which includes a 137,000 increase in the number of military personnel to 1.15 million, comes into effect on Jan 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- RIA Novosti
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase in Crimea
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
Explosions hit Russian military airbase in annexed Crimea
Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea