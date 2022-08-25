Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 to 2.04 million, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The figure, which includes a 137,000 increase in the number of military personnel to 1.15 million, comes into effect on Jan 1.

