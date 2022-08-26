U.S. judge orders release of redacted affidavit in Trump search by Friday
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 01:13 IST
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to file a redacted version of its affidavit in support of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home to be released to the public by Friday at noon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- U.S. Justice Department
- Florida
Advertisement