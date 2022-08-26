France, Algeria to set up joint historian committee on French colonial rule, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he wanted to build the future of Franco-Algerian relations by confronting a painful colonial past but also by focusing on future challenges.

"We have a complex, painful common past. And it has at times prevented us from looking at the future," Macron said after meeting with Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the first of a three-day visit to the North African country.

He said a joint committee with historians from both Algeria and France will be set up to study the archives on both sides on the colonial period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)