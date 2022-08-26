Left Menu

Georgia prosecutor seeks testimony from ex-Trump aides Meadows, Powell in election probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 03:23 IST
A Georgia prosecutor probing Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking testimony from Mark Meadows and Sidney Powell, who were both aides to the former president, court filings released on Thursday showed.

