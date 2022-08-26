Georgia prosecutor seeks testimony from ex-Trump aides Meadows, Powell in election probe
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 03:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
A Georgia prosecutor probing Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking testimony from Mark Meadows and Sidney Powell, who were both aides to the former president, court filings released on Thursday showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump's
- Mark Meadows
- Georgia
- Powell
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Bavarian Nordic Voices Concerns On U.S. Dose-Splitting Plan - WAPO
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares join global rally on softer-than-expected U.S. inflation
BRIEF-U.S. Coast Guard Says No Remaining Recoverable Oil After Spill In Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana
U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March
COLUMN-Pelosi visit supercharges global U.S.-China Taiwan chess game: Peter Apps