China military conducted drills around Taiwan recently - state media

China recently conducted military drills near Taiwan, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.

The drills are part of the routinised military operations put in place in response to the new situation in the Taiwan Strait, CCTV cited a spokesman for China's People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command as saying.

China carried out its largest-ever war games around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as a U.S. attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs.

