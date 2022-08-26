Left Menu

China military conducted drills around Taiwan recently - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
China recently conducted military drills near Taiwan, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.

The drills are part of the routinised military operations put in place in response to the new situation in the Taiwan Strait, CCTV cited a spokesman for China's People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command as saying.

China carried out its largest-ever war games around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as a U.S. attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

