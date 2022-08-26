Staff at London's Stansted airport to vote on strike over pay

Staff at London's Stansted airport will begin voting on Friday whether to carry out a strike over pay, in the latest labour dispute in Britain as soaring inflation outpaces pay rises.

Security officers, cleaners, firefighters, maintenance staff and airport ambassadors at Stansted, one of Britain's busiest airports, will vote in the ballot that closes Sept. 19, the Unite union said in a statement.

