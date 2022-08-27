Taiwan says China continuing military activities around island
Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military drills near the island.
The ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.
