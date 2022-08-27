Bengal: Two BSF men held on rape charges; TMC attacks Centre

Two BSF personnel were arrested on the charge of raping a woman who was allegedly trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from West Bengal, prompting the ruling TMC to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day speech hailing ‘Nari Shakti’.

An assistant sub-inspector and a constable of the BSF were arrested late on Friday night on the charge of raping the woman near Bagda border outpost in North 24 Parganas district, an official of the force said on Saturday. The two were handed over to West Bengal Police for further legal action.

The accused have been suspended and a court of inquiry has been ordered against them, the official of the Border Security Force's South Bengal frontier said.

''The BSF constable apprehended a tout and a woman trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India. He dragged the woman to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, while the ASI helped him commit the crime,'' the official said.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint.

''After learning about the incident, we apprehended the duo and handed them over to the police,'' the official said.

Reacting to the incident, the TMC tweeted from its official handle: “A woman's modesty was attacked by a BSF Jawan and an Officer! As even more instances become apparent against PM @narendramodi's assurances of 'NARI SHAKTI' and 'NARI SURAKSHA', will @BJP4India break their silence?” Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi had urged people to pledge not to do anything that lowers the dignity of women, adding that a mentality to insult them in speeches and behaviour has crept in.

The BSF is now BJP Security Force, the TMC claimed in another tweet.

“Home Minister @AmitShah’s silence on this is deafening especially considering how loud he usually gets about all things Bengal. But then he belongs to the party that buried Hathras, supported Asifa’s rapists, & set free the monsters in the Bilkis Bano case,” TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale said in a Twitter post.

At a press meet here, TMC’s state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wondered whether some border guards are committing crimes, forgetting their responsibility to stop smuggling.

His statement of the state’s ruling party came amid allegations of smuggling of cattle and coal from West Bengal to Bangladesh. Several people including senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal were arrested in connection with cases related to these illegal businesses.

The BJP said the TMC should not tarnish the image of the entire force because of such isolated incidents.

Ghosh, however, said, ''We are not casting aspersions on the entire BSF force. We know their contribution to national security. But such incidents make us outraged and numb. Will the BJP government at the Centre assure us there will be zero tolerance for such crimes? How can such people be part of a disciplined force the country is so proud of.'' He asked what will the Prime Minister say now.

''Such comments from the TMC are unacceptable. You cannot malign the entire force because of such isolated incidents. The law will take its course if anyone has committed a crime,'' the BJP’s state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said.

