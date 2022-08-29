Left Menu

Germany's cheap transit offer prevents 1.8 mln tonnes of CO2 -group

Of those trips, about 10% would otherwise be usually made by car, said VDV, which surveyed 78,000 people about the ticket. The cheaper fare measure was put in place to make transport more affordable for people feeling the pinch of increasing inflation and higher energy prices since the war in Ukraine began in February.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:52 IST
Germany's cheap transit offer prevents 1.8 mln tonnes of CO2 -group
  • Country:
  • Germany

BERLIN, Aug 29 - A ticket that let people use local public transit across Germany for only 9 euros ($8.99) a month prevented some 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the three months it was available, German transport companies association VDV said. About 1 billion trips per month were made while the measure was in place from June through August, VDV said on Monday. Of those trips, about 10% would otherwise be usually made by car, said VDV, which surveyed 78,000 people about the ticket.

The cheaper fare measure was put in place to make transport more affordable for people feeling the pinch of increasing inflation and higher energy prices since the war in Ukraine began in February. A successor to the wildly popular ticket has been the subject of disagreement among the ruling coalition parties. Several German states have put forward regional plans, and the capital Berlin has announced that it will extend the ticket citywide, without giving details. A third relief package the ruling Social Democrats are proposing would include a similar ticket but with a less heavily discounted price tag of 49 euros per month, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters on Sunday.

($1 = 1.0007 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022