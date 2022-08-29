Germany's cheap transit offer prevents 1.8 mln tonnes of CO2 -group

BERLIN, Aug 29 - A ticket that let people use local public transit across Germany for only 9 euros ($8.99) a month prevented some 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the three months it was available, German transport companies association VDV said. About 1 billion trips per month were made while the measure was in place from June through August, VDV said on Monday. Of those trips, about 10% would otherwise be usually made by car, said VDV, which surveyed 78,000 people about the ticket.

The cheaper fare measure was put in place to make transport more affordable for people feeling the pinch of increasing inflation and higher energy prices since the war in Ukraine began in February. A successor to the wildly popular ticket has been the subject of disagreement among the ruling coalition parties. Several German states have put forward regional plans, and the capital Berlin has announced that it will extend the ticket citywide, without giving details. A third relief package the ruling Social Democrats are proposing would include a similar ticket but with a less heavily discounted price tag of 49 euros per month, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters on Sunday.

($1 = 1.0007 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)