Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric al-sadr announces hunger strike - state media
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 00:59 IST
Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday.
There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office.
At least 10 Iraqis were killed on Monday after powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a palatial government complex in Baghdad and leading to clashes with rival Shi'ite groups.
