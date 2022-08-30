Left Menu

Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric al-sadr announces hunger strike - state media

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 00:59 IST
Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric al-sadr announces hunger strike - state media

Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office.

At least 10 Iraqis were killed on Monday after powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a palatial government complex in Baghdad and leading to clashes with rival Shi'ite groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
2
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility; Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Mi...

 Global
4
Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022