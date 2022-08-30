Left Menu

PM Modi to unveil new ensign of the Indian Navy at aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a new ensign of the Indian Navy at the aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event on September 2, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 20:50 IST
PM Modi to unveil new ensign of the Indian Navy at aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a new ensign of the Indian Navy at the aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event on September 2, officials said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister will commission the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant. The Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," read a statement by PMO.

"The Indian Navy would get a new insignia without the Saint George's cross which has been there on its flag ever since the British put it on it during the pre-independence era," Navy officials said here. It was removed from the flag during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 2001 to 2004 but soon after Sonia Gandhi-led UPA came back to power, they brought it back citing certain issues raised by the then Navy officials.

The officials said the government is choosing from around 10 different designs that have been given to them by the naval headquarters. The suggestions range from depicting 11 waves on the flag representing 11 different coastal states to showcasing the different commands of the force.

There was also a suggestion about including a sign from the times of the ancient navies of India which included the Cholas and later the MarathasSources said the design is expected to be unveiled on the day of commissioning itself. After the Prime Minister's approval, the President will give her final approval as the supreme commander of the armed forces. PM Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala on 1-2 September.

The Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, on September 1. On 2nd September, Prime Minister will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. Thereafter at 1:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 3800 crores in Mangaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022