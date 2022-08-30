Tribal girl raped in Ranchi, one held

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a man inside her house in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 26, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail following a complaint lodged by the victim at Narkopi police station, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the girl was alone in the house, Narkopi Police Station In-charge Avinash Kumar said.

Her family members were in a nearby field for agricultural work, Kumar added.

Further investigation is underway.

