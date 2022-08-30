Left Menu

Tribal girl raped in Ranchi, one held

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:04 IST
Tribal girl raped in Ranchi, one held
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a man inside her house in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 26, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail following a complaint lodged by the victim at Narkopi police station, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the girl was alone in the house, Narkopi Police Station In-charge Avinash Kumar said.

Her family members were in a nearby field for agricultural work, Kumar added.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022