New U.N. Libya envoy is Senegal's Bathily - statement
Updated: 03-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 14:58 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Senegalese diplomat and former government minister Abdoulaye Bathily as his Libya envoy, the U.N. Libya mission said in a statement on Saturday.
Bathily succeeds Jan Kubis, who stepped down from the role late last year as diplomacy aimed at resolving Libya's longstanding conflict faltered in the run-up to an aborted national election.
