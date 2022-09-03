Left Menu

New U.N. Libya envoy is Senegal's Bathily - statement

Updated: 03-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 14:58 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Senegalese diplomat and former government minister Abdoulaye Bathily as his Libya envoy, the U.N. Libya mission said in a statement on Saturday.

Bathily succeeds Jan Kubis, who stepped down from the role late last year as diplomacy aimed at resolving Libya's longstanding conflict faltered in the run-up to an aborted national election.

