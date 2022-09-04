Teen accused of theft held in Mumbai after fleeing MP juvenile home
A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a juvenile home in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh was traced to Mankhurd in Mumbai hours after he escaped from a children's facility here as well, a police official said on Sunday.
The boy, an accused in a theft case, was apprehended from Shivaji Nagar locality in the north-eastern suburb on Saturday, the official said.
''He was sent to Mankhurd children's home and then MP police was informed. However, on Saturday, he ran away from the Mankhurd facility as well. He was held sometime later and has been handed over to Kotwali police station in MP,'' the official added.
