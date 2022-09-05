Canadian police say 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan
Canadian police on Sunday said 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.
There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police told reporters at a news conference.
