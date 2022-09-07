Left Menu

Miscreant attacks two in apartment in Bhagalpur, one dead

A miscreant attacked two people after entering an apartment in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, leaving one dead and other severely injured.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:15 IST
A miscreant attacked two people after entering an apartment in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, leaving one dead and other severely injured. "A miscreant entered the apartment and attacked two people. The crime team is investigating the case," Swarna Prabhat, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhagalpur told ANI.

The incident happened at Shri Niketan's apartment in Bhagalpur. The area comes under the Jogsar police station. The goons entered the apartment and attacked the watchman and one more person with a sharp weapon. The watchman has died, while the other victim is seriously injured, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Purushottam, a resident of Rajaun. The other injured victim hasn't been identified till now. "The deceased watchman has been identified as Purushottam, a resident of Rajaun in Banka. The other victim has not been identified as of now," the SP added.

SP Prabhat reached the crime scene along with the dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

