Ukrainian forces advanced deep into Russian lines in Kharkiv region - general

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:17 IST
Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square kms of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 kms into Russian lines and recaptured more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.

The comments by Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov at a briefing were the most detailed public assessment so far of Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russia. Kyiv has so far declined to disclose many details so as not to compromise the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

