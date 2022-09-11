Left Menu

TN: Five-year-old boy drowns in well

A five-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a well near a private cement slab factory here, police said on Sunday.Chottikumar of Odisha is employed in the factory at Ganapathypalayam village near Malayampalayam in the district. Chottikumar lodged a complaint with Malayampalayam police, who rushed to the spot, recovered the body from the well and registered a case of accidental death due to drowning, they said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:12 IST
TN: Five-year-old boy drowns in well
A five-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a well near a private cement slab factory here, police said on Sunday.

A five-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a well near a private cement slab factory here, police said on Sunday.

Chottikumar of Odisha is employed in the factory at Ganapathypalayam village near Malayampalayam in the district. His son Lathik Kumar was playing on the factory premises on Saturday. Suddenly, the boy was found missing. Chottikumar and others searched for him. They found the body of the boy floating in a nearby irrigation open well, police said. Chottikumar lodged a complaint with Malayampalayam police, who rushed to the spot, recovered the body from the well and registered a case of accidental death due to drowning, they said.

