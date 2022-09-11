SFI, DYFI protest attack on Anis Khan's brother

CPI(M)-backed SFI and DYFI demonstrated in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday over the attack on Salman Khan, the brother of student leader Anis Khan whose death sparked widespread protests in the state.

Raising slogans against the TMC government, members of the Left organisations demonstrated outside the Amta police station, demanding immediate arrest of those behind the attack on Salman.

Salman was attacked near his house on Friday night, months after his brother's death, which sparked widespread protests across West Bengal.

''Salman was attacked by goons who have been provided shelter by the TMC as he is fighting for justice for his brother. He had received multiple threats recently. We want a proper investigation into the case,'' SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya told reporters after submitting a deputation to the police.

Salman is at present undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Anis was found dead near his home on February 13 with his family alleging that he was pushed off the top of his house by men dressed in police uniforms.

