Maha: 2,000 kg adulterated paneer seized from two Pune factories

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration FDA officials have raided two factories of dairy products in Pune city and seized 2,000 kg of adulterated paneer and skimmed milk powder.The FDA officials said they found that adulterated paneer was being made using oil and milk powder at these factories located in Kondhwa and Wanvadi areas on Monday. We have issued noticed to both the dairies to stop the business until further orders, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:19 IST
Maha: 2,000 kg adulterated paneer seized from two Pune factories
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have raided two factories of dairy products in Pune city and seized 2,000 kg of adulterated paneer and skimmed milk powder.

The FDA officials said they found that adulterated paneer was being made using oil and milk powder at these factories located in Kondhwa and Wanvadi areas on Monday. According to the FDA officials, this is the third such raid since September 5 in which adulterated paneer and other dairy products were seized.

On September 5, the FDA acted against a factory manufacturing adulterated paneer. During the probe, the names of Sadguru Milk & Milk Products and Tip-Top Dairy Products came to light where the adulterated paneer was being produced, the official said on Tuesday.

''On September 12, when our sleuths visited the premises of these two factories in the Kondhwa and Wanwadi areas, they found that adulterated paneer was being produced using oil and milk powder,'' he said, adding that approximately 2,000 kg of adulterated paneer was found at these two places with the face value of Rs 25 lakh.

Samples have been sent to the FDA laboratory for testing. ''We have issued noticed to both the dairies to stop the business until further orders,'' he said.

