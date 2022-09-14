Left Menu

Kremlin: Not aware of U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:38 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was unaware of reports that a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had travelled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians.

