Kremlin: Not aware of U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was unaware of reports that a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had travelled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south
WRAPUP 4-Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south
Kremlin slams EU talk of visa ban on Russians
Kremlin says it hopes IAEA Zaporizhzhia visit goes ahead