90 kg of poppy seized in Jammu; 3 drug peddlers held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:12 IST
Three drug peddlers were arrested and poppy and heroin was seized here on Friday, officials said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle at Khagga post and during its search 90 kilogram of poppy was recovered, they said.

Accordingly, the contraband substance was seized and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Rahul Kumar of Bhagalpur, Bihar, was arrested, police said.

In another case, the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir Police seized over 280 gram of heroin from a car, they said.

The car driver, identified as Laikat Ali of R S Pura, was placed under arrest, police said. The accused was selling heroin to youths in Belicharana area of the city, they added.

The ANTF also arrested a drug supplier, identified as Noor Mohd, police said.

He was wanted in a case of narcotics smuggling, they said, adding he supplied narcotics from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu.

Meanwhile, one notorious narco-dealer named Vishal Sharma alais Vishu was detained and lodged in central jail at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, police said.

A dossier was submitted before the divisional commissioner Jammu who issued detention orders of Sharma, they said.

